Apple TV’s Hit Thriller Hijack Returns in January with weekly episodes

Apple is keeping the adrenaline high. Hijack returns in January with Idris Elba back in the lead. You get a new setting, a new threat, and weekly drops to keep you hooked.

Apple confirmed the release plan and date. Hijack season 2 premieres Wednesday, January 14 on Apple TV with one episode, followed by weekly releases.

You also get a first look. Apple posted the season’s first teaser on X, revealing that the action moves from the skies to the rails. The train setting promises tighter spaces, faster decisions, and fewer exits. It fits the brand of high-stakes pressure that made the first season crackle.

What made Hijack work

Season 1 played out in real time across a seven-hour Dubai to London flight. That structure forced every character choice to count. Idris Elba’s negotiator kept the story grounded while the clock pushed it forward. You felt the risk with each minute.

Season 2 does not copy the same environment. That is a good sign. A train changes the tactical map. You get shifting compartments, platforms, and tunnels. The show can still use a strict time frame while building new kinds of constraints.

Release plan and what to expect

You will get one episode on January 14, then a steady weekly cadence. That schedule lets each cliffhanger breathe. It also gives the series space to sharpen suspects and ratchet up pressure across the season.

If you enjoyed the first season, this looks like an easy add to your queue. The teaser suggests a familiar tempo with a fresh stage. The key question is execution. Can the writers keep the clean, real-time momentum without repeating old beats? If they do, you get a tighter, leaner thriller that uses the train’s geography to full effect.

You can stream Hijack season 1 on Apple TV now and be ready when season 2 pulls in.