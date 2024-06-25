Apple Unveils iPhone Mirroring and More in New Developer Betas

Apple has released new developer betas for its upcoming operating systems. The star of the show is iPhone mirroring, a new feature in iOS 18 that lets you project your iPhone’s screen onto your Mac.

This isn’t just a passive mirror – you can directly interact with your iPhone apps from your Mac, browse content, and even drag and drop files between devices without even touching your phone. iPhone mirroring integrates with notifications, allowing you to click on them on your Mac and interact within the mirrored iPhone interface.

Another addition is the improved SharePlay functionality in iOS 18. Now, you can draw directly on another person’s screen during a SharePlay session or even take control of their screen entirely.

The iPadOS 18 beta goes hand in hand with the recent EU regulations. It now has support for alternative app stores. Additionally, the update incorporates other changes to comply with the EU’s Digital Markets Act. Apple won’t want to pay another fine of around $40B, right?

These developer betas also include updates for watchOS 11 and visionOS 2. These updates likely lay the groundwork for the upcoming Apple Watch and smart glasses functionalities. Or perhaps, even Apple Vision Lite?

You can check out these developer betas to experience the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and visionOS firsthand. However, keep in mind that developer betas are pre-release software and might contain bugs or stability issues. We advise against installing it.

The final public releases of these operating systems are expected to arrive this fall.

