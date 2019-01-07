Apple Unveils New HomeKit Products From CES Partners

Apple invited reporters to check out new HomeKit products from partners at CES. Thanks to a new software authentication system, companies don’t need to add an MFi chip anymore (via TechCrunch).

CES HomeKit Products

It’s not a complete list but TechCrunch shared some new HomeKit products which include:

New Wemo Light Switches from Belkin that start at US$39.99

A new smart outlet from ConnectSense, allowing customers to monitor the power consumption of each outlet

Kwikset is expanding its Premis lineup of touchscreen smart locks with a new model

Mighton plans to launch its Avia smart lock in May

The Nanoleaf Canvas is a modular smart lighting system. A Nanoleaf Starter Kit costs US$248

Netatmo is announcing a Smart Video Doorbell allowing customers to see, on their phone, who’s ringing the doorbell. It’s also announcing a Smart Indoor Air Quality Monitor that measures air quality, humidity level, temperature and noise.

More HomeKit products mean a more integrated home, with products that aren’t competing against each other.

