Apple Updates 27-inch iMac With SSDs, 1080p Camera, More

Apple announced updates to its 27-inch iMac today with faster Intel processors, twice the memory capacity, new AMD graphics, and a 1080p webcam.

27-Inch iMac

Available to order today

Starts at US$1,799

The 27-inch iMac features the latest 10-generation Intel processors with 6-cores and 8-cores. For the first time customers can also choose a new 10-core processor option. It features Turbo Boost speeds reaching 5.0GHz. Memory capacity has been doubled at 128GB.

Another first time option is a graphics card with 16Gb of memory using the newest AMD Radeon Pro 5000 series.

SSDs now come standard with the 27-inch iMac across the line and they give you performance of up to 3.4GB/s. Apple customers will be pleased to select the new 8TB SSD option, and the company says this is four times the capacity of the previous generation model.

The model’s Retina 5K display comes with True Tone and a nano-texture option we first saw with the Pro Display XDR. It has 14.7 million pixels driving a billion colors at 500 nits of brightness. The nano-texture cuts down on glare similar to matte displays.

21-inch iMac and iMac Pro

These two models received minor updates today. The 21-inch iMac comes with SSDs across the line or configure it with a Fusion Drive. Meanwhile, the iMac Pro comes standard with a 10-core Intel Xeon processor.