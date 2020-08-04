Oprah Says ‘Caste’ Might be Her Most Important Book Club Choice Ever

Isabel Wilkerson’s Caste is the latest pick for Oprah Winfrey’s book club, and it “might be the most important book I’ve ever chosen,” said Ms. Winfrey. The book is available on Apple Books and there is a new video in which the talk show icon reads an exclusive excerpt. She will also be the first-ever guest editor for Apple News.

Oprah to Become First-Ever Apple News Guest Editor

“Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents provides a new way of seeing racial inequality, giving rise to countless aha moments and helping us truly understand America as it is now and how we hope it will be,” Ms. Winfrey commented. The author described herself as “honored and thrilled” at her book being picked. The book itself uses stories from Martin Luther King Jr., baseball’s Satchel Paige, and an ordinary single father and his toddler son to help identify eight ideological pillars underlining all caste systems.

As well as an exclusive excerpt on Apple News, there are to be curated collections on Apple Books and Apple Podcasts around the themes of the book. An interview with Apple Music’s Beats 1 host Ebro Darden will air next week, while a collection of articles, curated by Ms. Winfrey, will be available on Apple News later this month.

[‘The Oprah Conversation’ on Apple TV+ is a Hard But Worthwhile Watch]