Apple in Talks to Upgrade SFO Airport Terminal

Apple is in talks with United Airlines to upgrade the latter’s terminal at the San Francisco International airport (via Bloomberg).

SFO

Apple spends about US$150 million every year with United which includes 50 business class seats per day going from San Francisco to Shanghai, China. United also said it has purchased over 100,000 Apple devices for its employees. At United’s media day in Chicago today, Linda Jojo, executive vice president at United Airlines Holdings Inc., said:

The Apple team in San Francisco has been in our baggage hold areas, customer service and the lobbies. I’m being deliberately vague [on details].

