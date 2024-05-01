Apple Vision Pro Might Hit Shelves in Japan Very Soon

Apple Vision Pro has been available in U.S. markets for quite some time. Now, it seems Cupertino’s top-dollar mixed-reality headsets might be gearing up for releases in other regions, with initial focus on key markets such as China and Japan.

According to Macotakara, a Japanese website, Apple Vision Pro accessories were spotted on the online retailer Line Shopping. Interestingly, the retailer appears to be running a promotion that purportedly excludes Apple Vision Pro accessories from its offerings.

While the ongoing promotion at the mentioned retailer might not have anything to do with Apple Vision Pro directly, its duration throws some hints. Per the report, it runs from April 30, 2024, to May 6, 2024.

When Apple launches something new or expands it to other regions, Cupertino usually announces it a week before so you can buy it. That said, if it were going to sell the Vision Pro before May 6, it would already be taking pre-orders.

Furthermore, Line Shopping rules only mention the accessories and not the mixed-reality headset. So maybe Apple will announce a week when you can pre-order the headset, and both Apple and other companies might have accessories ready to buy right away. Pricing details, however, remain undisclosed at this time.

Apple could launch Vision Pro with a press release, instead of holding a traditional event. Folks over at AppleInsider compare this scenario with that of HomePod as Apple usually expands its availability via a press release, and that could be the case once again.

In addition, several countries are in line where Apple may be gearing up to launch Vision Pro soon. According to a previous report by MacRumors, citing a code review, Apple Vision Pro is expected to be introduced in nine more countries, including Australia, Canada, China, Germany, South Korea, and, of course, Japan.

Source