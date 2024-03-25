Apple Vision Pro to Launch in Other Countries

It is finally official, at least in a small way. After months of rumors, Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that the Vision Pro headset will launch in other countries. More specifically, Cook mentioned that it will be coming to China by the end of this year.

Cook’s remarks on the matter were made during the CEO’s recent visit to China during the China Development Forum. Reuters was first to pick up his comment, which came at the “sidelines” of the event. Tim Cook did not provide any specific launch date beyond that, but it is the first time Apple has confirmed the headset coming to new markets, after the initial Launch in the U.S. in February.

There’s been lots of rumors about Apple Vision Pro coming to new markets. We’ve previously heard that Apple was working on new languages for the VisionOS virtual keyboard, which was a big hint at the headset’s availability expanding. Before that, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also proposed the headset could come to other markets before Apple’s World Wide Developer Conference in June.

This isn’t the only Vision Pro news floating around today, though. The folks at MacRumors have heard that Apple could be working on a new Apple Pencil built for the headset. It’s just a rumor for now, but the new Apple Pencil could allow you to draw on a surface, and see that drawing on a respected app in visionOS. The next big update for visonOS could bring support for it.

As we noted, Apple was playing with this idea for a while, since there was a patent the company filed for Handheld Controllers with Charging and Storage Systems that showed a controller that looked oddly familiar to an Apple Pencil.