Apple Support Scam is a new Voice Phishing Trick

Brian Krebs reported today that a woman got an Apple Support scam via an automated phone call. And it looked like a legitimate call from Apple.

[How to Protect Yourself from Phishing Scams, and How to Recover if You Get Hooked]

Apple Support Scam

CEO of Global Cyber Risk LLC Jody Westby got an automated call on her iPhone Thursday. It warned that multiple Apple user IDs had been compromised and said she needed to call a 1-866 number.

Her iPhone displayed legitimate-looking contact information for Apple. It listed Apple’s correct street address, its real customer support number, and real web address (But without the ‘h’ in https). Ms. Wesby went to the Apple support page and requested to have a customer support rep call her back.

She said the Apple employee she spoke with said that the company hadn’t contacted her and that the call was likely a scam. But when she looked at her recent calls list, the scam call was grouped together with legitimate calls from Apple.

Tips

Apple has a support page to report phishing scams to the company. To report phishing emails you can forward the email to reportphishing@apple.com. If you get a call from someone claiming to be from Apple, you can take steps to contact Apple here.

For text messages you can report phishing to your phone carrier. Most—if not all—carriers, including the big ones like AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile, let you forward spam text messages to 7726 (SPAM).

[Bent iPads, Phishing Scams – TMO Daily Observations 2018-12-20]