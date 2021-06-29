With the Olympics approaching, Apple released a new collection of Apple Watch Sport Loop bands to let people share their support for their country. There are also matching downloadable watch faces.
New Apple Watch International Collection Bands and Faces
There are 22 countries represented in the range:
- Australia
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Canada
- China
- Denmark
- France
- Germany
- Great Britain
- Greece
- Italy
- Jamaica
- Japan
- Mexico
- The Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Russia
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sweden
- The U.S.
The International Collection Apple Watch Sport Loop bands are available in 40mm and 44mm sizes. They cost US$49 each.