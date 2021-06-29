With the Olympics approaching, Apple released a new collection of Apple Watch Sport Loop bands to let people share their support for their country. There are also matching downloadable watch faces.

New Apple Watch International Collection Bands and Faces

There are 22 countries represented in the range:

Australia

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

China

Denmark

France

Germany

Great Britain

Greece

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Mexico

The Netherlands

New Zealand

Russia

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

The U.S.

The International Collection Apple Watch Sport Loop bands are available in 40mm and 44mm sizes. They cost US$49 each.