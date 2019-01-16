Apple Watch Could Soon Come to Medicare

Apple is in talks with at least three private Medicare plans to subsidize the Apple Watch for at-risk seniors (via CNBC).

Apple Watch Medicare

The Medicare insurers are looking at options to subsidize the cost of Apple’s wearable. Many seniors could benefit from Apple Watch Series 4 features like fall detection and the ECG, but may not be able to afford the US$399 price tag.

It’s the segment of health insurance with the highest dollar revenue and margin per member. Augustin Ruta

In an interview with CNBC’s Jim Cramer Tim Cook revealed that Apple has big plans for health in 2019. The nature of these health services isn’t known but Mr. Cook did say Apple has been working on them for multiple years.

