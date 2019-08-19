Apple Watch Series 5 Could Have Ceramic and Titanium Casing Options

The Apple Watch Series 5 could come with ceramic and titanium casing options. The new materials may also be used to update the Series 4 device too.

Return of the Ceramic Apple Watch

Apple stopped making a ceramic version of the wearable device with the Series 4 model. However, it looks set to return, along with an all new titanium option. iHelp BR found the information in the code of a beta version of watchOS 6 (via TechRadar). It also found indications that the what will come in 40mm and 44mm versions. This means any new or upgraded devices will have the same chassis as the current versions. The Series 5 is expected to be unveiled in September.