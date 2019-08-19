Disney+ Launches November 12 Internationally

Disney’s new streaming video service Disney+ is launching to international markets on November 12, including Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, and New Zealand.

Disney+

Launching on all platforms, Disney+ will be an in-app purchase on the App Store. By itself, the service will be US$6.99/month. As a bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ it will cost US$12.99/month. This puts it in line with Netflix. Here are the supported platforms:

iOS

Apple TV

Android/Android TV

Roku

Playstation 4

Xbox One

Google Chromecast

In Australia and Canada, Disney+ will cost $8.99/month or $89.99/year; while in the Netherlands it will be €6.99/month or €69.99/year; in New Zealand it will cost $9.99/month or $99.99/year.

