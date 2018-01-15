Apple’s WebKit Team Releases Speedometer 2.0 for Browser Engineers

Apple’s WebKit team announced Speedometer 2.0 on Monday. This is a benchmarking suite designed to allow browser engineers to test their browser engines, and it’s part of Apple’s contribution to the broader WebKit community.

Speedometer 2.0 runs a series of tasks—480 of them—in a browser window using a host of web and browser technologies. The software measures how long each of these tests takes, and provides a detailed report. You could run this test in your own browser (that’s my iMac’s Safari score below), but it’s designed to let engineers get a handle on how well their engines perform.

Speedometer 2.0

Apple has a blog post detailing all of the changes and addition to this update. Speedometer 1.0 was released in 2014, and a lot has changed in the world of browsers. Speedometer 2.0 supports new JavaScript APIs and libraries, ES2015 JavaScript and Babel, TypeScrpt, Elm and PureScript, and more. The update also changes the way some things are calculated.

You can run Speedometer 2 at browserbench.org, and you can read about the changes at the WebKit.org website.