To prevent potential abuse, Apple will monitor the adoption of the API.
Apple's WebKit Team Releases Speedometer 2.0 for Browser Engineers
This is a benchmarking suite designed to allow browser engineers to test their browser engines, and it’s part of Apple’s contribution to the broader WebKit community.
Apple Releases Safari Technology Preview 44
This release enables Payment Requests by default, and it includes 38 other improvements and bug fixes, too.
Apple Releases Safari Technology Preview 36 with 27 Bug Fixes and Improvements
Safari’s tech preview releases are aimed at developers, and are similar to the developer betas for macOS and iOS.
Why WebCrypto Encryption Matters: Apple's Argument for Ditching Older Methods
You’ll be astonished at the improvements a native way of encrypting things can make.
Puck Killed the Wi-Fi – Mac Geek Gab 664
Keyboard shortcuts, system-wide tools, reversing panorama mode, and putting the finishing touches on your system updates are the things you’ll learn about in just the first few minutes of this episode. From there it goes even deeper, including a great segment about managing your email on macOS and iOS. You won’t want to miss this one. Press play… and enjoy!