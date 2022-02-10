iOS 15.3.1 Fixes an Issue With Braille Displays Not Working

Apple has released iOS 15.3.1 on Thursday that that fixes a problem with an accessibility feature. It also contains security fixes. You can download it through Settings > General > Software Update.

iOS 15.3.1

The release notes for this software update are short, saying only:

iOS 15.3.1 provides important security updates for your iPhone and fixes an issue that may cause Braille displays to stop responding.

The release includes one security fix that impacted WebKit: