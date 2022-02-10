iOS 15.3.1 Fixes an Issue With Braille Displays Not Working

Apple has released iOS 15.3.1 on Thursday that that fixes a problem with an accessibility feature. It also contains security fixes. You can download it through Settings > General > Software Update.
iOS 15.3.1
The release notes for this software update are short, saying only:
iOS 15.3.1 provides important security updates for your iPhone and fixes an issue that may cause Braille displays to stop responding.
The release includes one security fix that impacted WebKit:
- Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
- Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.
- Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management.
- CVE-2022-22620: an anonymous researcher