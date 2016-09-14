iOS 10: How to Make Home Button Touch ID Work Like it Used to

iphone 6 home button

iOS 10 brought a big change to the way the Home Button worked by requiring users to press it, even after your fingerprint has been recognized. But, there’s a feature tucked away under Settings > General > Accessibility that allows you to make your Home Button work like it used to. When this option is turned on, your iPhone or iPad with Touch ID will unlock with just a touch from the lock screen. Here’s how to do it.

iOS 10.2 Fixed Issues With MFi Hearing Aids

If you use hearing aids that are certified Made For iPhone (MFi), you may have noticed a couple of bugs. A Reddit user mentions (via MacRumors) that his Resound 9-series hearing aids had problems with FaceTime and Find My iPhone. He noticed that the ringing associated with outgoing FaceTime calls routed through his iPhone speaker instead of his hearing aids, even though it worked with other Bluetooth devices. Additionally, the pinging that Find My iPhone uses played through his hearing aids, rather than on the missing device, which made it impossible to find his phone. iOS 10.2 fixed both issues, something the hearing-impaired community will no doubt be delighted to learn. Apple maintains a list of MFi-certified hearing aids on its website.

Disable 'Reduce Motion' to See New iOS 10 Message Effects

iphone imessage effects

Having trouble creating or seeing the new Bubble and Screen Effects in the iOS 10 Messages app? The culprit may be an iOS Accessibility setting. Check out our quick tip for a possible solution as to why your iMessages suddenly seem so dull compared to everyone else.