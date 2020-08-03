iOS 14: How to Use Headphone Accommodations for AirPods

Headphone Accommodations is a new accessibility feature for supported AirPods and Beats headphones in iOS 14. It lets you tune the audio to your liking.

Headphone Accommodations

Open Settings and tap Accessibility . Scroll down to find AirPods . At the bottom you’ll see Audio Accessibility Settings . Then at the top of the screen, tap on Headphone Accommodations . Finally, tap Custom Audio Setup .

From here you’ll just be following the on-screen instructions. A generic song will play and you’ll be asked to choose which version sounds better to you. If they sound the same then tap Version 1. At the end your audio will be adjusted based on your preferences. For example, my choices led to iOS boosting the high frequencies, or Brightness.