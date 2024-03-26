Apple WWDC 2024 Confirmed for June 10

Apple just confirmed the dates for its annual developer conference. This year’s World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) is officially set for June 10-14, 2024. It will once again be an online event free for all developers (and anyone else) to attend, though there will also be a limited in-person experience at Apple Park on the opening day.

As always, WWDC will be the stage where Apple announces the next major versions of its software. You can watch for free on YouTube (on Apple’s new account) and traditionally on Apple’s website. Be expect to hear about iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15, which powers iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Also expected are watchOS 11, and tvOS 18, for the Apple Watch and Apple TV. VisionOS 2, the first major upgrade to Apple’s VisonOS, which powers the Apple Vision Pro, is another thing the company will talk about, too.

When it comes to iOS 18, we’re already hearing rumors that the update will focus on customizing the home screen, as well as support for RCS messaging and new accessibility features. It also could bring AI features to the iPhone, though it will be limited to an on-device approach. iOS 18 is the focus, and not much is known about the other software updates at the moment, but the rumor mill is always churning.

Beyond those simple OS updates, there’s a lot else we expect to hear about at WWDC. AI could be the big topic, as Apple is rumored to be working with Google to bring Gemni to the iPhone. Apple could also be working on its own generative AI since the company recently bolstered those efforts when it acquired Canadian Startup DarwinAI. Perhaps teasing that, Greg Joswiak, who works in Apple Marketing, mentioned that the conference will be “Absolutely Incredible”

Mark your calendars for #WWDC24, June 10-14. It’s going to be Absolutely Incredible! pic.twitter.com/YIln5972ZD — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) March 26, 2024

The company even mentioned AI in marketing materials for the new MacBook Air. Apple CEO Tim Cook also went as far as to say that the company will “break new ground” on generative AI. Hardware might also be a possibility for WWDC 24. We’re looking out for new AirPods, including an update for AirPod Max with USB-C.

Space will be limited for an in-person experience at WWDC on June 10 at Apple Park. Those interested in attending can sign up through the Apple Developer website for more information for the chance to watch the keynote at Apple Park, meet with Apple team members, and take part in special activities.