Register for WWDC Ticket Lottery by March 22nd – Event Takes Place June 4th-8th

Apple announced its annual World Wide Developer Conference ticket lottery on Tuesday. Registration for the ticket lottery is open now and ends March 22nd. WWDC itself will take place from June 4th-8th at San Jose’s McEnery Convention Center. Tickets are priced at US$1,599.

From Apple:

The opportunity to buy tickets to WWDC18 is offered by random selection. Register by Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. PDT for your chance to join thousands of talented minds from around the world.

The landing page for WWDC 2018 looks great, with an animated theme dominated by white and shades of gray.