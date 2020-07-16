AppleCare+ Monthly Payments Coming to Canada, Australia, Japan

AppleCare+ monthly payment options are being expanded to Canada, Australia, and Japan. Twenty-four-month plans will be available for the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, with 36-month plans available for Apple Watch Edition and Hermes. While not actually available yet, support documents indicate the rollout (via MacRumors).

The documents say:

In the United States, Australia, Canada, and Japan, when you purchase AppleCare+ coverage for your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch, you can choose to pay monthly or pay upfront for 24 months of coverage. (For Apple Watch Edition and Hermes, you can pay upfront for 36 months.) If you paid upfront, you can go to mysupport.apple.com to continue coverage* on a monthly basis after the 24 or 36 months is over. Monthly plans automatically renew until canceled.

Monthly Apple Care+ payments launched in the U.S. in September 2019. Users who paid upfront ae able to switch to a monthly plan when the initial 24/36 month period is over. However, you cannot switch from monthly payments to an upfront plan.

