Apple’s 30% Commission on App Store May Drop to 20% Globally

Apple’s revised App Store terms in the European Union may signal the company’s first global cut to its longstanding 30% commission. Buried within a maze of policy updates, developers and analysts have identified language suggesting a shift to a 20% commission rate, potentially worldwide.

If confirmed, the change would mark a rare concession from Apple, which has faced growing legal pressure over its App Store fees. The company’s standard 30% cut has been a core point of contention in global antitrust investigations, especially in the U.S. and EU. Reducing it to 20% could help Apple ease scrutiny while appearing more developer-friendly.

Complex Terms, Subtle Clues

The latest EU-specific terms are complicated by design. Apple introduced multiple commission tiers such as 5%, 10%, 13%, depending on developer choices and the type of transaction. The terms apply only in certain cases: web-linked purchases and alternative payment service providers. They exclude static text-based promotions and non-EU storefronts.

These overlapping rules have left developers confused. Ryan Jones, founder of the Flighty app and an Apple Design Award winner, said on X, “Zero developer friends can figure out what normal app commissions will be. None”.

John Gruber, writing on Daring Fireball, suggested the complexity may be intentional. “Byzantine compliance with a byzantine law,” he wrote, adding that the terms are so dense they’re hard to summarize, let alone criticize clearly. Gruber also raised the possibility that Apple’s new commission rates in the EU imply a future global adjustment: 80/20 splits on in-app purchases instead of the current 70/30 norm.

Strategic Timing in Global Antitrust Climate

If Apple extends the 20% commission rate globally, it would be a calculated move. Regulators worldwide, including in Apple’s home market, are scrutinizing how the company handles developer payments and app distribution. A reduction in its take would reduce legal pressure and restore some trust among app creators.

Gruber noted that offering EU developers a more favorable cut than the rest of the world creates a clear inconsistency. If EU developers keep 80% while others get only 70%, Apple risks intensifying criticism. A uniform policy change would avoid this.

Apple’s Q&A confirms that developers can choose which EU storefronts use the App Store’s system or alternatives, but may not use both in the same storefront. Subscriptions will continue on the system they originated with. The terms also spell out how legacy subscriptions interact with new fees, and how long commissions apply after app updates.

Developers in Apple’s Small Business Program will see a drop from 15% to 10%, which aligns with the broader pattern. If Apple follows through and lowers the standard 30% to 20% for all, it would be a rare but significant shift in the company’s global app ecosystem strategy.