Apple has told Authorized Service Providers that its anti-reflective coating repair program is still effect. However, users must now mail-in their device, according to an internal memo seen by MacRumors.

Some Users Can Still Access Apple’s Anti-Reflective Coating Repair Program

The program was originally launched in October 2015, when users started to discover issues with their device’s anti-reflective coating. The new policy reportedly came into force on January 4, 2021. Users can access the free display programme within four years of the purchase date. MacBook and MacBook Pros from 2016 and 2017 are likely to be the only devices that still qualify. Models from 2018 and later have never been included. It is not clear whether the policy applies outside the U.S. It is accessible via the Apple Support page.