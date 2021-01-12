The new PowerVolt USB-C Power Delivery line from Scosche offers quick and convenient power connectivity for both wall and car charging at up to 4x standard charging speeds.

PowerVolt Chargers

These chargers are available in multiple configurations for vehicles and walls. All PowerVolt wall chargers are designed so that you can fit two chargers on a dual outlet. The wall chargers have folding prongs which makes them perfect for travel as well as home and office use.

These products are priced from US$19.99 to US$34.99 for car chargers and from US$24.99 to US$49.99 for wall chargers