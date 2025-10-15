Apple’s First Smart Home Hub Targets Spring 2026

Apple is preparing its first smart home hub with a built-in screen for a spring 2026 debut, setting a clear path for its next home platform. You can expect a compact display that serves as a central controller for lights, music, calls, and notifications. The plan signals a careful rollout that aligns hardware timing with Apple’s next wave of AI features.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple will build the first generation in Vietnam, not China, marking a notable shift in launch-phase manufacturing. The company intends to work with BYD on final assembly, testing, and packaging, according to the same report. You should read this as Apple spreading risk while it scales new categories.

Gurman also reports that Apple aims to price the tabletop model around $350, while continuing to explore cost reductions before release. Apple completed the hardware design nearly a year ago, yet delayed the launch after postponing its upgraded Siri software. You can reasonably expect Apple to introduce the device once the on-device intelligence feels ready.

Two versions are in development to match different rooms and use cases inside your home. One version reportedly resembles a HomePod mini with a seven-inch screen mounted on a speaker base. Another model is designed for wall mounting where quick glances and shared controls matter.

A Staged Home Strategy with Clear Milestones

Apple plans a steady release that turns the hub into a broader home lineup rather than a one-off accessory. The company is developing an indoor security camera for release as soon as the end of next year, according to Bloomberg’s reporting. You should see these devices as complementary pieces around the same software, identity, and services layer.

A more ambitious tabletop robot is slated for around 2027, pairing a larger nine-inch display with motion hardware. Apple continues to refine the motor system and define compelling AI behaviors that justify the added complexity and cost. You will likely hear more once Apple believes the experience feels unmistakably useful.

Vietnam serves as a growing production base for iPads and other devices alongside this home push. Apple appears intent on diversifying capacity while keeping quality, timelines, and margins tightly controlled. The strategy sets expectations while giving Apple room to adjust as software and supply mature.