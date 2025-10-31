Apple’s Foundation AI is too cautious to be helpful

Apple’s entry into artificial intelligence has been met with growing curiosity and now, a bit of ridicule. This week, a screenshot on X from Apple’s new AI model, “Foundation,” went viral across social media after users spotted an oddly cautious reply. The image showed someone asking the model a simple question: “Give me a random number from 1 to 200.”

Instead of replying with a number, the AI refused, saying it couldn’t provide one because it “might be used for harmful or inappropriate purposes.” That strange response sparked laughter and disbelief online. Some people joked that Apple’s AI was “too scared to count,” while others said it was proof that Apple is falling behind in artificial intelligence.

Apple’s AI Problems

This strange moment points to a bigger problem inside Apple. The company has delayed its main AI launch called “Apple Intelligence” to 2026 for most users. Siri’s big update has also been pushed back. Also, just earlier yesterday, Tim Cook confirmed that the revamped Siri would launch with the new iOS 26.4 next year and plans to add more AI partner Integrations.

Apple is known for being careful and testing things for years before release. But now that the slow pace is hurting its progress. While Apple tries to avoid any risk, rivals like Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI move fast, learn from mistakes, and improve their products with every update.

Investors and fans are starting to notice that Apple’s big wins still come from hardware, not AI. The company’s $4 trillion value mostly depends on iPhone sales, while others like Microsoft and Nvidia grow fast through new AI tools.

Online, even loyal Apple users are worried. Many say the Foundation model’s overly cautious behavior shows a company afraid to take chances. One user joked, “If Apple’s AI can’t even say a number, how can it run Siri?”

Inside Apple’s Struggle

Inside Apple, people say teams are under heavy pressure to fix things. There haven’t been major firings yet, but leadership changes in the AI department are happening quietly. The company wants to build AI that protects privacy and runs on devices instead of the cloud. But this approach makes it harder to keep up with fast-moving competitors.

Apple’s focus on safety and privacy has always been part of its brand. Now, though, that same care is slowing it down. The company needs to find a middle ground between being safe and being useful.

Apple has always been known for turning technology into simple, human products. Now it faces a new test: can it do that again with AI? Apple may need to take more risks, or it could fall behind in the race to shape the future of artificial intelligence.