Tim Cook confirms upgraded Siri and more AI partners ahead for next year

Apple says its AI plan stays on track, but it is moving on Apple’s timeline. After reporting quarterly results, Tim Cook told CNBC that Apple will add more third-party AI services over time. He did not name partners or dates. He said: “Our intention is to integrate with more people over time.”

In the same media cycle, Cook told Reuters Apple is “making good progress” on the revamped Siri. He used the same phrase last quarter. The company first previewed personalized Siri features at WWDC 2024, then delayed them. Apple now targets a release on iPhone with iOS 26.4 in March next year.

Craig Federighi set expectations last year by saying Apple plans to “do integrations with different models like Google Gemini in the future.” Apple has not announced a Gemini deal. It currently integrates ChatGPT for Siri escalation and Writing Tools.

Apple is building behind the scenes

Engineers have prepared support for the Model Context Protocol, or MCP, an open standard from Anthropic that lets apps talk to different AI models and tools. That groundwork suggests Apple wants flexibility across services. The company is also expanding third-party model support inside Image Playground beyond the current ChatGPT path.

Personalized Siri aims to understand on-device context, read what is on screen with permission, and control more actions inside apps. Apple previously showed examples like asking about a parent’s flight or checking a lunch reservation by pulling details from Mail and Messages.

Cook gave no new details on partnerships or regions. He stuck to the broader message: “We are making great strides.” Apple still faces class action lawsuits tied to the delays. The legal pressure has not changed the public roadmap.

If Apple ships on schedule, iOS 26.4 in March brings the first wave of the new Siri. Wider model integrations follow when deals, privacy rules, and quality bars line up.