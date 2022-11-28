Apple’s Holiday Sales Event Ends Today: Last Chance to Receive a Gift Card on Select Purchases

Those looking for a direct Cyber Monday deal from Apple, the tech giant’s holiday sales event is ending today, Nov. 28.

During this time, Cupertino is offering Apple Gift Cards worth up to $250 when customers purchase a new iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, AirPods and more.

Apple’s Holiday Sales Event Ends Today

Apple’s latest holiday promotion ends tonight, Nov. 28. From Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, Apple has been offering Gift Cards on a wide-range of Apple products and accessories.

Those looking to get in on this deal have just a short amount of time to complete their purchase. Available online or through participating Apple Stores, customers can receive a Gift Card worth up to $250 when they purchase select products.

For those looking for the Gift Card, the full amounts are as follows:

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone SE: $50

AirPods Pro (second-gen), AirPods (second-gen), AirPods (third-gen), AirPods Max: $75

Apple Watch SE: $50

iPad Air, iPad, iPad mini: $50

MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, iMac: $250

Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro or iPad Air, Smart Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil (second-gen) , MagSafe Duo Charger: $50

Beats Studio3 Wireless, Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds or Beats Flex: $50

If you’re in the market for a new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac or Mac mini, now could be a great time to purchase one of these devices directly from Apple.

Deals that Won’t Last Long

Those looking to get in on this deal should be aware of a couple of things. For starters, the Gift Card cannot see use on whatever it is you are purchasing to get said Gift Card. Customers can only use the Gift Cards on a future purchase. It is also worth noting customers cannot get the Gift Card if making the purchase though a Corporate Employee Purchase Program or through the Veterans and Military Purchase Program.

However, while it doesn’t seem like discounts or special promotions can see application toward a purchase for the Gift Card, users are able to trade in their old devices and still receive the promotion.

Cyber Monday offers an incredible amount of deals and discounts so that customers can get the most out of the holidays. We’ll be sure to keep you up to date with some of the best offers across the web.

What do you plan on purchasing on Cyber Monday? Let us know in the comments.