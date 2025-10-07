Apple’s “Macs Don’t Panic” Ad trolls Windows 11 as ‘Blue Screen of Death’

Apple’s latest ad takes a playful jab at Windows users. The new short film, The Underdogs: Blue Screen of Death, turns a familiar frustration, the Windows “BSOD” into a marketing moment. In the eight-minute video, Apple positions the Mac as the calm amid chaos, promoting its message: “Macs don’t panic.”

The Underdogs return, this time with a Windows twist

The ad follows Apple’s recurring fictional team “The Underdogs,” a group of office workers known from earlier Apple at Work campaigns. This time, they’re preparing for their first trade show, Container Con. Everything runs smoothly until a sudden “Blue Screen of Death” sweeps through the event, paralyzing Windows PCs.

While everyone else panics, the Underdogs keep their composure and their Macs keep running. The message is clear: Apple’s ecosystem stays secure and operational even when others falter. The film quietly shows off tools like AirDrop, FaceTime, Apple Watch call transfers, and “Find My” alerts, turning product integration into part of the story rather than an obvious advertisement.

A not-so-subtle dig at last year’s outage

Apple’s timing isn’t accidental. The “Blue Screen of Death” theme closely mirrors the massive Windows outage in 2024, when a faulty CrowdStrike update caused widespread PC failures across airlines, hospitals, and banks. Although Microsoft wasn’t to blame, Apple uses the chaos as creative fuel.

In a wink to those events, the ad shows trade show screens flashing blue, alarms blaring, and attendees scrambling to recover their lost work. Meanwhile, the Mac booth keeps running presentations and closing deals. Apple doesn’t mention CrowdStrike by name but leaves little doubt about the reference.

On YouTube, Apple describes the film as proof that “kernel-level protection is designed to safeguard your system against breaches, outages, and unauthorized access.” The video links to Apple’s enterprise security page, which outlines macOS’s layered protection and its hardware-based Secure Enclave system.

A comeback after controversy

Apple’s Underdogs series began in 2019, using humor to portray workplace challenges solved by Apple technology. The previous 2024 episode faced backlash for misrepresenting Thailand and was quickly removed. With Blue Screen of Death, Apple reclaims its footing by returning to what it does best, competitive storytelling wrapped in a confident product message.

The ad closes with the line, “There’s no security like Mac security.” It’s part celebration, part provocation, and entirely Apple: turning a rival’s glitch into a victory lap. Strange enough, Apple turned off its video comments over YouTube.