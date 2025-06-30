Apple’s Wearable Roadmap: Smart Glasses and XR Headsets to Dominate 2027–2028

Apple is ramping up development in the head-mounted device market with at least seven products slated between 2025 and 2028. These include three extended reality (XR) headsets in the Vision lineup and four versions of smart glasses. The company’s strategy appears focused on long-term ecosystem growth, with hardware upgrades, lighter designs, and broader consumer appeal driving its next wave of innovation.

Vision Series: Iteration Before Expansion

Apple’s Vision Pro will see its first internal refresh in the form of the M5 chip upgrade, expected to enter mass production in Q3 2025. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reports that aside from the processor bump, the headset will retain its existing specifications. Apple is expected to ship 150,000–200,000 units of this updated version by year-end.

A more affordable XR headset, the Vision Air, is scheduled for mass production in Q3 2027. Apple will cut costs by using plastic and magnesium alloy instead of titanium and glass, reducing the device’s weight by over 40%. It will include fewer sensors but run on Apple’s top-tier iPhone chip.

In the second half of 2028, Apple plans to roll out the second-generation Vision Pro with a redesigned form factor, a Mac-class processor, and a lighter build. While specific specs remain under wraps, Kuo expects a more accessible price compared to the original model.

Smart Glasses: The Real Volume Driver

Apple’s smart glasses could be the company’s breakthrough product in terms of volume. Mass production for Apple’s first-generation Ray-Ban-style smart glasses is scheduled for Q2 2027. Shipment estimates range between 3 to 5 million units. The product won’t include a display but will feature gesture and voice control, AI-powered environmental sensing, and multimedia capture. Kuo believes this segment has the highest short-term growth potential. He projects overall shipments across all brands will surpass 10 million units in 2027.

Two XR glasses models with built-in displays are in development. The first will begin mass production in late 2028 and feature waveguide optics with LCoS (Liquid Crystal on Silicon) display technology. Voice and gesture control will be part of the core interface. The second variant remains in development without a fixed timeline.

A display accessory designed for tethered use with Mac or iPhone was initially scheduled for a 2026 launch but is currently on hold. Development paused in late 2024 due to weight issues and lack of competitive advantage. The accessory would have used Birdbath optics with electrochromic dimming.

Long-Term Strategy

Credits: Ming-Chi Kuo

In his blog post, Kuo emphasizes Apple’s long-game approach. Apple isn’t expected to launch any head-mounted devices in 2026. Instead, the company is focusing on laying the groundwork for a broader product ecosystem starting in 2027. Kuo says Apple’s hardware capabilities and ecosystem integration give it a strong advantage. However, software, especially AI remains a key challenge.

“Before Apple launches display-enabled smart glasses, several brands are expected to release similar products to establish early market presence,” Kuo wrote. “However, given the ongoing technological and design improvements needed, these products will likely remain niche offerings over the next two years.”

Kuo also states that Apple’s entry into the smart glasses space will likely push the total market past 10 million shipments in 2027, turning what has been a niche into a fast-rising consumer electronics trend.