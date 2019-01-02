5 Apps to Improve Your Mental Health in 2019

Physical health is a popular New Year’s resolution but we shouldn’t forget our mental health. When it comes to mental health much of the focus is on treating and managing mental disorders. But another aspect of mental health is keeping your brain active.

Khan Academy

Khan Academy allows you to learn almost anything for free. Learn using videos, interactive exercises, and in-depth articles in math (arithmetic, pre-algebra, algebra, geometry, trigonometry, statistics, calculus, linear algebra), science (biology, chemistry, physics), economics, and even the humanities with playlists on art history, civics, finance, and more. App Store: Free

Duolingo

Duolingo is changing the way people learn languages using advanced technology to personalize every lesson for you. Practice reading, writing, speaking, listening and conversation with intelligent Chatbots. Track your progress, earn rewards, and join the world’s largest community of language learners. They offer: English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Irish, Dutch, Danish, Swedish, Turkish, Norwegian, Polish, Hebrew, Esperanto, Vietnamese, Ukrainian, Welsh, Greek, Hungarian, Romanian, and Swahili. App Store: Free (Offers In-App Purchases)

Moodnotes

Design experts and clinical psychologists (creators of MoodKit) have collaborated to bring you Moodnotes. This one-of-a-kind app is grounded in the scientifically-supported content of cognitive behavior therapy (CBT) and positive psychology. Capture your mood and improve your thinking habits through an innovative approach to journaling! Moodnotes empowers you to track your mood over time, avoid common thinking traps, and develop perspectives associated with increased happiness and well-being. App Store: US$4.99

Naturespace

Getting enough sleep is a must for mental health. Naturespace gives you relaxing, 3D sounds that help you fall asleep. Naturespace contains completely real, full-spectrum recordings of the natural world, captured with remarkable detail and fidelity. Using state-of-the-art recording equipment and techniques refined over decades of capturing natural sound in the field, we sought out the earth’s most beautiful sonic landscapes. App Store: Free (Offers In-App Purchases)

Apple Books

I know it’s a built-in app, but reading more books is another popular resolution. Whether you’re reading for pleasure or work, don’t forget about a powerful app that comes installed on every Apple device. Explore an incredible selection of books and audiobooks from every category including fiction, nonfiction, mysteries, thrillers, romance, kids’ books, cookbooks, and more. You’ll find classics, bestsellers, up-and-coming authors, and even audiobooks. App Store: Free

