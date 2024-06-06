Assassin’s Creed Mirage Arrives on iOS and iPadOS, But You May Not Be Able to Play It

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has just been released for iOS and iPadOS. The game is now available for download in all regions, but it’s got strict system requirements, so many iPhone users will not be able to play it.

Ubisoft announced that Assassin’s Creed Mirage is free to play for 90 minutes. After that, players need to unlock the full version with a single $49.99 in-app purchase. That is if anyone is actually willing to pay that much for a mobile game.

The game will be on sale through June 20 for half the price, though. So if you want to navigate Basim through and around Baghdad, hurry up and purchase it now for “just” $24.99.

Even if you don’t mind the high price, there’s still a chance you can’t play Assassin’s Creed Mirage on your iPhone. Namely, the game is only available for iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, while it is available on a wider range of iPad models.

Here’s a full list of compatible devices:

iPhone:

Requires iOS 17.4 or later and a device with A17 Pro chip or later.

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPad:

Requires iPadOS 17.4 or later and a device with M1 chip or later.

iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generation)

iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generation) Wi- Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (5th generation)

iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (5th generation) Wi- Fi + Cellular

iPad Air (5th generation)

iPad Air (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro (11-inch) (4th generation)

iPad Pro (11-inch) (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (6th generation)

iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (6th generation) Wi-Fi +

Cellular

iPad Air 11-inch (M2)

iPad Air 11-inch (M2) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Air 13-inch (M2)

iPad Air 13-inch (M2) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro 11-inch (M4)

iPad Pro 11-inch (M4) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro 13-inch (M4)

iPad Pro 13-inch (M4) Wi-Fi + Cellular

You can download Assassin’s Creed Mirage from the App Store right now.