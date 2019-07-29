Aventura Mall Apple Store Opens August 10

The Aventura Apple store will open in South Florida on August 10, bringing South Floridian design features and 344 jobs (via Miami Herald).
Aventura Mall Store
The store’s appearance was designed to harmonize with South Florida’s features. It will have white precast concrete, steel beams holding up a vaulted ceiling, and a clear glass enclosure. Other features will include:
- Today at Apple sessions launching with Tainy, the main producer behind Bad Bunny and other Latin performers.
- A Genius Grove with a canopy of 22-foot local tropical trees
- An amphitheater with hundreds of leather seats
- An outdoor public garden with Apple retail’s teak tables
