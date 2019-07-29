Tim Cook Responds to Shooting Near Apple HQ

Tim Cook expressed his sorrow after a shooting incident not far from Apple’s headquarters. The Apple CEO also thanked first responders who dealt with the incident.
Tim Cook’s Support for Apple’s ‘Neighbors’
Mr. Cook said he was “deeply saddened” by the shooting, which took place Sunday at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. He described those caught up in the incident as Apple’s “neigbors”. The shooting happened less than an hour away from Apple’s campus. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that three people were killed and 15 injured during the shooting, some critically.
Position on Gun Control
Mr. Cook has previously been an advocate for gun control. In May last year he praised “the students of Parkland, Florida, who refused to be silent about the epidemic of gun violence have rallied millions to their cause.” Weeks earlier he explained why NRA-TV was avaialble on Apple TV. He argued such discourse was crucial to democracy.
