Louisiana Declares Cyber State of Emergency

The governor of Louisiana has declared a cybersecurity state of emergency after a series of attacks on school districts (via Statescoop).

Cyber Emergency

The declaration [PDF] lets Louisiana use resources from the Louisiana National Guard, Louisiana State Police, Louisiana Office of Technology Services, and Louisiana State University. These efforts will be led by the state Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Computer systems in three school districts were disabled. It was described as a “malware attack” but the specific nature of the attack hasn’t been revealed. The governor declared the emergency over concerns that other computers, like those of local or state governments, could be affected.

Although this is the first cyber emergency for Louisiana, Colorado was the first state to issue one after its Department of Transportation was attacked by the SamSam ransomware in March 2018.

