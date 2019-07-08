BBC Sounds Gets CarPlay Support

BBC Sounds, the UK broadcastes popular audio app, has been updated with CarPlay compatibility (via MacRumors). Users can now access an array of podcasts, music mixes and digital radio whilst driving.

BBC Sounds for CarPlay Arrives Six Months After Announcement

Version 1.9.0 or above of BBC Sounds is required to get the functionality. From Carplay, users can:

Look through simplified version of the Podcast, Music Mixes and Recommended for You menus

Listen to the BBC’s national and local radio stations live

Access radio programme, podcast and music mix you’re subscribtions via the Your Sounds Menu

Play previously download radio programmes

BBC Sounds went live at the backend of 2018. James Purnell, the BBC’s Director of Radio and Education, revealed in January 2019 that CarPlay support was on the way. The app’s predcessor, BBC iPlayer Radio, worked with Carplay. I am, therefore, somewhat surprised it took so long for the functionality to be introduced to the new app.