Apple Music VP explains how Beats and AirPods are Evolving Together

Apple is preparing its next chapter in audio. At a recent event centered around Beats’ newest earbuds, the Powerbeats Fit, Apple Music and Beats Vice President Oliver Schusser shared rare insights into how both brands shape the future of sound, accessories, and platform features.

Schusser, who has been part of Apple’s music division for more than two decades, has overseen the evolution of iTunes into Apple Music and guided Beats since 2020.

In a conversation with Macworld, he explained how the two brands collaborate behind the scenes, why Beats remains distinct, and what customers should expect next.

Two Brands, One Philosophy

“Beats is Apple,” Schusser said, setting the tone for the conversation. The statement reflects how closely the two teams work, even as Beats keeps its signature style and sound. Engineering collaboration is common: Apple’s team co-developed the heart rate sensor for the Powerbeats Pro 2, a feature that later appeared in AirPods Pro 3.

Despite that partnership, Beats continues to operate with its own sound engineers and design team. That autonomy allows the brand to preserve the deeper, bass-heavy audio profile and bold aesthetic that many users prefer. Schusser pointed out that Beats products resonate strongly with younger audiences and fitness enthusiasts, and the company intends to stay true to that identity.

Equally important, Beats’ ecosystem isn’t confined to Apple devices. All products work seamlessly on both iOS and Android, a strategic decision to expand the brand’s reach. “We want everyone to experience Beats,” Schusser said.

Why Beats Is Expanding Beyond Audio

Apple Music VP Oliver Schusser

Beats isn’t stopping at headphones. The company has quietly built a growing accessories business, including iPhone cases and USB-C cables. That shift, Schusser explained, began with special-edition products developed in collaboration with artists. Those projects often included color-matched accessories, and the positive response prompted Beats to go further.

“We realized we were really good at making cables,” he said. The result is a line of vibrant, lower-cost USB-C cables and colorful iPhone cases that reflect Beats’ personality, contrasting Apple’s minimalist design.

This broader product strategy is also a branding tool. Campaigns like the playful “Beats Pill People” have helped the company reach new audiences and boost engagement. Schusser hinted that more accessories are on the way, potentially including Apple Watch bands.

Making Apple Music More Consistent

The conversation also turned to Apple Music’s direction. Critics often argue that the platform lacks social features found on rivals like Spotify. Schusser pushed back, noting that Apple Music already supports playlist sharing and friend activity. He emphasized that the company listens to user feedback and continues to refine the experience.

One priority is feature parity across platforms. Historically, certain Apple Music features have been limited to macOS. That’s changing with iOS 26 and macOS 26, which introduce shared tools like folder organization and AutoMix. The goal is a consistent user experience regardless of device.

Looking ahead, Schusser sees continued evolution for both Apple Music and Beats. With new accessories, cross-platform support, and deeper integration across hardware and services, Apple is positioning its audio ecosystem to grow well beyond headphones.

Beats and Apple Music are evolving together, blending shared technology with distinct identities to shape how you’ll listen next.