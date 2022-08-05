Bringing Together Rumors of the Upcoming iPhone 14

In just over a month, we expect Apple to announce its first fall event. During that keynote presentation, likely to be completely virtual, we should receive the iPhone 14 announcement. We may also hear about the new Apple Watch Series 8, but let’s leave that for another day. Now, let’s bring together the various rumors we’ve heard about the upcoming iPhone 14.

Ditching the iPhone mini and Introducing the iPhone Max

For the iPhone 14, Apple will supposedly ditch the mini model of the handset. The iPhone 12 mini didn’t sell well at all, and neither has its iPhone 13 successor. Instead, leaks indicate Apple will release four different varieties of its handset in two sizes:

The iPhone 14 will be the base model, offering a 6.1-inch display.

Next, Apple will offer the iPhone 14 Max with a 6.7-inch display

The Pro lineup will continue, starting with the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro

Finally, the Cupertino-based company will offer the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max

On the Pro lineup, we expect the notch to change into a pill-and-hole-punch design housing the front-facing camera and Face ID sensors. The base iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max should continue to annoy some with the notch.

A New CPU For Some, More Memory For All

For the first time in years, we don’t expect Apple to update the CPU across the entire iPhone lineup. Instead, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will continue using the A15 Bionic chips found in the current (soon to be previous) generation.

On the other hand, Apple will give the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max a somewhat better spec bump, utilizing the new A16 processor. This chip will continue on TSMC’s 5-nanometer fabrication process, though, so don’t expect any sort of mind-blowing performance boost.

At the same time, sources have pointed to Apple bumping the memory for all iPhone models to 6GB instead of the current 4GB. This, along with using more efficient cellular modems and other components, should offer all iPhone 14 models a bit of a performance increase.

Innovative Thermal System to Keep Things Cool

Making the iPhone more powerful and giving it more battery life comes at a cost. That cost is heat, and speculators say the iPhone may be at a point where making it more powerful could make keeping it cool more of a challenge.

To help with this, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors)believes Cupertino may adopt a vapor chamber thermal system on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Other smartphone manufacturers, including Samsung and Razer, already use such technology.

Improved Camera Systems Front and Back

The iPhone’s camera system should also get some improvement. We’re looking for the main camera on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max to include a sensor 57% larger than the current setup. This will allow for sharper detail in photos as well as better performance in low-light conditions.

On top of that, experts believe Apple will increase the megapixel count on the iPhone 14 Pro camera system to 48MP. Right now, it uses the same 12MP lens that iPhone models have been using for years.

It won’t just be the rear-facing camera getting some love. We believe Apple is set to offer a more high-end front-facing camera system across the entire iPhone lineup. Yes, that includes the base model iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max.

This new camera system could offer autofocus capabilities and a wider f/1.9 aperture. The current iPhone 13 front-facing camera’s aperture is narrower, at f/2.2. The wider aperture will allow more light to enter the camera sensor. This means better quality and low-light performance.

A Farewell to Physical SIM Cards

As Apple has made so many improvements to its implementation of eSIM technology, expect the physical SIM card to eventually go the way of the headphone jack. Cupertino did away with the headphone jack, almost infamously, in 2016. A year later, it phased out the physical home button.

According to a lengthy memo MacRumors thinks could be legitimate, Apple is already in talks with several U.S. carriers to phase out the physical SIM card. This disappearing act could come with the iPhone 14.

Bold New Color and Storage Options

Your next iPhone could include more color and storage options. Certain leaksters have suggested the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max might include a purple color option once again. Other choices would be the traditional black and white, along with blue and PRODUCT(RED).

On the Pro lineup, we may see Graphite, Silver, Gold and Purple. Current iPhone 13 Pro colors include those, except purple. Then there’s also Sierra Blue and Alpine Green, which probably won’t return for the new models.

On the storage front, Apple recently introduced a new 1TB option for the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Look for the next round to possibly bump that up to a 2TB choice. This could be crucial for making the most of that aforementioned 48MP rear camera.

Rounding Up the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Rumors

These are the iPhone 14 rumors we take the most stock in. Understand, Apple is highly secretive. However, we typically find leaks to hold the highest chance of being correct the closer we get to launch.

These are the iPhone 14 rumors that have either stood the test of time over the past few months, or have only recently surfaced. We will, of course, have to wait for real confirmation until the new flagship iPhone is actually announced.