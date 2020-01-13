‘Cable Haunt’ Flaw Leaves Millions of Modems Vulnerable

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
1 minute read
| News

A flaw in cable modems called “Cable Haunt’ puts hundreds of millions at risk from hackers.

Cable Haunt

The flaw is found in a Broadcom system on a chip used in many modems, in the software that runs the spectrum analyzer. A hacker needs to be on your local network in order to exploit it, but if successful they could take control, send you to malicious websites, perform a man-in-the-middle attack, or even change the modem’s firmware.

Cable haunt modems Modems confirmed by ISPs or the researchers

Modems confirmed by ISPs or the researchers

There isn’t much you can do though. It requires a patch from your ISP, but so far only four companies in Scandinavia have provided patches.

Cable haunt Modems confirmed by the community

Modems confirmed by the community

You can see in the images above which modems are affected. To see if a patch is available you’ll have to contact your ISP.

