Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Now Available for iPhones and iPads

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is finally available and ready to download on both iOS and Android devices. In addition, the iOS availability also means that it will be playable on supported iPads, too. Notably, this comes around four years after the launch of the original title on PC, and others.

The game has two main Battle Royale maps: Verdansk and Rebirth Island. Players can also enjoy cross-progression, meaning they can continue their progress across Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and the PC/console version of Call of Duty: Warzone meaning everything in the game, from your weapons and blueprints to skins, cosmetics, chat channels, friend lists, and even Battle Pass progress, will be synced across PC, console, and mobile platforms.

There are four game modes available, including the Battle Royale, Rebirth Resurgence, Mobile Royale, and Most Pit. The first three are battle royale modes, while the last one is multiplayer. On top of that, there are two maps: Verdansk and Rebirth Island. Battle Royale and Mobile Royale modes take place in Verdansk, accommodating 120 and 78 players, respectively. On the other hand, Rebirth Resurgence is set on Rebirth Island, where nine squads of four players each compete in intense action.

What Are the Minimum Requirements To Play Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile?

The minimum requirements to play Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile on an iPad or iPhone requires at least the device to be running iOS 16 (or, iPadOS 16 in the case of iPads) and at least 3GB of RAM, excluding the iPhone 8. The game takes roughly 10GB of free space to run smoothly.

How To Install Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile on iPad or iPhone?

To get started with Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile on your supported iPad or iPhone, follow these steps:

Launch the App Store. Search for “Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.” Tap on the download icon. Wait for the game to install, which might take some time depending on your internet speed. Once installed, open the game to download any additional in-app packages.

Furthermore, to celebrate Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile’s debut on iOS and Android devices, publisher Activision is hosting a special event named “Operation: Day Zero” beginning on March 22. It will take place in six different areas on Verdansk and Rebirth Island maps. Players can earn cool in-game rewards by completing tasks in these areas. Plus, there will be special supply drops with extra good stuff. You can find more info about the event by heading to the official announcement page.

Source