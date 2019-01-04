Charter Spectrum App Rolls Out to Apple TV

After missing the 2018 deadline the Charter Spectrum app is finally available on Apple TV with zero sign-on support.

Charter Spectrum App

The Charter Spectrum app lets customers watch any channel or on-demand content on Apple TV with their bundle. Zero-sign on will automatically authenticate your subscription but only if you also have a Spectrum internet plan.

Zero sign-on is a feature Apple added that replaced single sign-on. With single sign-on you only had to enter your cable TV account to Apple TV once. With zero-sign on you don’t have to enter anything. Instead if you’re connected to your provider’s Wi-Fi your information will be automatically entered. But it’s not widely available.

