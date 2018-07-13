Apple Launches Chinese Clean Energy Fund

Yesterday, Apple announced that it is creating a Chinese clean energy fund. Ten suppliers will jointly invest in Climate Change Solutions in China.

Chinese Clean Energy

Apple plus 10 suppliers will jointly invest US$300 million into the China Clean Energy Fund. It will invest in and develop clean energy projects totaling more than 1 gigawatt of renewable energy in China, which enough to power a million homes.

At Apple, we are proud to join with companies that are stepping up to address the climate challenge,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives. “We’re thrilled so many of our suppliers are participating in the fund and hope this model can be replicated globally to help businesses of all sizes make a significant positive impact on our planet.

Suppliers include:

Catcher Technology

Compal Electronics

Corning Incorporated

Golden Arrow

Jabil

Luxshare-ICT

Pegatron

Solvay

Sunway Communication

Wistron

Apple already powers its global facilities with 100% renewable energy. This latest initiative cements the company’s commitment to the environment.