Photographer Christopher Anderson to Host Today at Apple Photo Lab

Christopher Anderson, a photographer who has appeared in National Geographic, Newsweek, and New York Magazine, will host a Today at Apple Photo Lab (via 9to5Mac).

Distrupting The Portrait

Called “Disrupting The Portrait” Christopher Anderson’s photo lab will teach people how to take creative portraits.

Using the creative approach of photographer Christopher Anderson, learn how to rethink the subject, obstruct the lens, and stylize your shot to create unexpected portraits. Bring a friend or pair up with others, and our Creative Pros will take you through immersive exercises and photo prompts. Try the latest iPhone or bring your own. To get ready, join Photo Walk: Taking Portraits on Location.

You can sign up by visiting this page to see if there is a session in your area.

