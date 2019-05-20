Mac Users Can Download Microsoft Edge Preview

Microsoft announced the release of its Microsoft Edge Preview for Mac users. The company wants the Mac app to match the experience of the Windows 10 version.

Microsoft Edge Preview

You can download the Microsoft Edge Preview from the Microsoft Edge Insider website. There will be some features unique to macOS though, like integration with the MacBook Touch Bar. Microsoft is rebuilding the Edge browser using Google’s Chromium technology.

The version available today is the Canary Channel, which will be updated every day. The Dev Channel will be updated weekly, and the Beta Channel will be updated every six weeks. However, these two channels aren’t available yet. Microsoft Edge Preview is available for macOS 10.12 (Sierra) and above.

