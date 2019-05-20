How to Choose the Best Mesh Wireless System For Your Home

[Update #6, May 20, 2019 – Anti-malware is a theme of this update, with Plume SuperPods, Orbi, and Linksys Velop all joining the club with solid offerings in this regard. eero and Plume both solved their LAN persistence problems, keeping your Wi-Fi alive even if your Internet connection goes down. AmpliFi is doing some cool things for IoT users with regards to setting up separate SSIDs for that, too. Removed Luma and Amped ALLY from the list due to lack of attention from both companies. See Changelog]
Mesh wireless systems are all the rage these days, and for good reason. Mesh networking technology now allows us to have high-speed coverage everywhere in our homes with no dead spots and, equally as important, simple setup and management.
There are a lot of products calling themselves “mesh”, and not all of them share the same features or capabilities. For our purposes, we define mesh as a system that uses multiple wireless access points positioned throughout your home that all broadcast the same wireless network name (SSID) and are all managed from one interface. This last bit is important because, in most cases, being managed from one interface means that all the devices are aware of each other and can work together to manage the Wi-Fi throughout your home without you having to worry about it.
Sorting your way through this mess of mesh can be a bit tricky, especially as software updates roll out and features previously missing from one are added or enhanced. Remember: software can be changed after you buy, hardware cannot. And while hardware may seem to be the most important factor to consider when buying, you need to discern whether your vendor of choice is likely to update their software at a pace that’s acceptable to you.
I’ve personally tested every one of the systems here, and they all perform quite well. Still, there are specific features that we find important, and even more that you might find important. Read on, and we’ll teach you how to decide which mesh wireless system is right for you.
Summary Chart
Let’s do this in reverse and give you the overview right up front. If you need or want details, we’ve got them for you in spades, but here are the broad strokes.
Mesh Wireless Key Feature Summary
|Model
|Wi-Fi
Radios
|BufferBloat
QoS
|Ethernet
Backhaul
|Intrusion
Protection
|Package
Price*
|eero
|3 (or 2)
|Yes
|Yes**
|Yes
|$319
|Google Wifi
|2
|Yes
|$259
|Linksys Velop
|3
|Yes
|$199
|Netgear Orbi
|3
|Yes
|Yes***
|$279
|Plume SuperPods*****
|3
|No
|Yes
|$399
|TP-Link Deco
|3 (or 2)
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|$245
|Ubiquiti AmpliFi HD
|2
|Yes****
|Yes**
|$379
*All prices are in USD for an Amazon Prime-shipped standard packages from each vendor, current as of the listed publication date. Netgear Orbi and TP-Link Deco M9Plus come with two units (one base and one satellite) while all the rest come with three units (one base and two satellites). Other options are generally available, too.
**Ethernet backhaul is only available on devices with Ethernet ports, and the eero Beacons and AmpliFi Mesh Points both just plug directly into AC outlets and have no other ports available.
***Orbi’s Ethernet Backhaul continues to have issues. In our tests it works if you give it time.
****AmpliFi added BufferBloat/WAN-based QoS to their Gamer’s Edition only.
*****We don’t recommend Plume Pods, only SuperPods.
Hardware: Streams/Antennas/Radios
The number of antennas describes both the maximum number of streams any one mesh access point can deliver simultaneously, as well as how flexible it can be in terms of getting the best connection to your existing devices. This is expressed by
Transmit x Receive, which you’ll see written as
2x2,
3x3, and even
4x4 at times.
Mesh access points with two radios have one each of 2.4GHz and 5GHz. Devices with three radios include a second 5GHz radio for enhanced bandwidth to high-speed clients and/or backhaul (that being the communication between the mesh itself).
- eero: All first-generation eero devices have two 2×2 radios, as do the new wall-plug-only Beacons. New, 2nd gen eero units have three 2×2 radios within.
- Google Wifi: Two 2×2 radios.
- Linksys Velop: Three 2×2 radios in tri-band units, Two 2×2 radios in dual-band units.
- Netgear Orbi: Two 2×2 radios for your client devices, one additional radio only used for backhaul between the Orbi devices. The AC3000 units have a 4×4 backhaul radio, the AC2200 units have a 2×2 backhaul radio.
- Plume SuperPods: Three radios per SuperPod. One 4×4 and two 2×2.
- TP-Link Deco: Three 2×2 radios in tri-band units (M9Plus), Two 2×2 radios in dual-band units (M5).
- Ubiquiti AmpliFi HD: Two 3×3 radios in all HD units.
Advice: In our practical experience, most homes do just fine with the basic two 2×2 radios. However, if you have a lot of client devices that are often simultaneously streaming data, having that third radio of the Plume SuperPods, 2nd gen eero, or Velop can be extremely helpful. Additionally, if you have a very long backhaul between mesh points (stretching to an outbuilding, for example), Netgear’s AC3000 Orbi unit can maintain a 100Mbps connection over more than 100 feet of distance, including through walls.
Hardware: Ethernet Backhaul
Most of us buy mesh systems because our homes are not wired and we cannot easily run Ethernet wires in our walls. That said, if you happen to have wires in your walls (or plan to install them), that can make a mesh system remarkably more efficient. Ethernet Backhaul support means that the mesh access points will link with each other over Ethernet, freeing up the wireless radios for client communication.
- eero: First and second gen eero units are all capable of Ethernet backhaul. The new Beacons lack Ethernet ports and, as such, are unable to use it.
- Google Wifi: Supported.
- Linksys Velop: Supported for everything except setup. Use Wi-Fi backhaul for setup, then once the system is working you can move the nodes to Ethernet cables and the system will automatically reconfigure itself.
- Netgear Orbi: Ethernet backhaul was added December, 2017 with firmware 2.1.1.12.
- Plume SuperPods: Supported.
- TP-Link Deco: Supported for everything except setup.
- Ubiquiti AmpliFi HD: The base units are all capable of Ethernet backhaul, but the kits come with the mesh points that plug into the wall, and these do not have Ethernet jacks on them.
Advice: if you have wires between your rooms or plan to install them, make sure you get a system that supports Ethernet backhaul. Otherwise, don’t sweat it.
I got the two node Orbi system for a little over $200 back in Black November and it has been great. The three node (AC3000) system is regularly available at Costco for for about $300. A friend of mine put one of those in his more challenging for wifi home and it has also worked out very well. In both cases, wifi performance now matches the performance of ethernet direct to the cable modem anywhere in the house. The Orbi app and admin web page both are mediocre. Strangely, there are some functions one can only do on the app… Read more »
Great article. With the demise of Apple’s offering, the search for a worthy replacement has been daunting. This article definitely helps. However, I recently switched to CenturyLink fiber 1Gbs service. I’m told I don’t need a modem if the router supports PPoE and VLAN tagging. Do any of these mesh systems support those?
Thank you so much for info!
Nice article. Can you also visit how well Apple AirPlay works with the various mesh Wi-Fi systems? I installed Google WiFi and it substantially degraded the Airply performance between a newer iPad and older Apple TV located just 3 feet away.
thanks for that
In the conclusion, you cited Plume’s adaptive management service as one of the features that earned Plume its recommendation. However, I have scanned the article (albeit from my phone) and cannot find any mention of such a service. Can you help me by pointing to what I am missing?
thanks for that
Thanks for this article! 🙂
Posted by: Jay7 I’ve got a ~4000 sq ft house (one level with a basement, no ethernet in the walls) and based on your article, I’m leaning slightly toward the three piece eero system. But, they have two versions of that: one eero (3×3) and two beacons (2×2, I think) and the eero “pro” which is three eeros (all 3×3). Would the bandwidth throughout the house be significantly faster having all 3×3 units compared to one 3×3 unit and two 2×2 units? BTW, I’ll very soon be upgrading to FiOS gigabit internet, if that matters (currently have FiOS 75Mb/75Mb). Other… Read more »
@Dave — I’ve heard you speak highly of Plume, though I’ve found the Comcast XFi Pods (which you say are white-boxed Plumes?) to be kind of crappy. I’ve swapped out XFi Pods for Eero more than once and found significant improvements to general network performance.
Great distinction, Ari Laquidara! The original Plume pods are NOT impressive in my tests (or any of the anecdotal reports we’ve had from listeners and readers). They tend to be pretty weak in terms of range.
The new Plume SuperPods, however, are quite stellar. They added another 5GHz radio, but this one is 4×4, which really gives it a leg up on the competition out there.
thnkew for sharing this info
Great article, Dave! Thanks! I currently use a Time Capsule to do Time Machine backups and I have a couple of questions… 1. Are any of these units easier (or harder) to connect a Time Capsule to in order to continue backups? And, how is that connection made? 2. My Time Machine is starting to give me occasional issues, and so it might be on it’s way out. Do any of these mesh units allow easily connecting a hard drive (via either USB or ethernet) in order to do Time Machine backups that way? If so, which units allow that,… Read more »
You can Ethernet your time capsule into any of these setups, no problem. Just put it in bridge mode and disable the Wi-Fi, so it’s just sharing it’s drive.
As for sharing drives from a router, I don’t think any of the mesh options will do this, at least none that I’ve tried. There are some routers that will, most notably the Synology ones, but obviously those aren’t mesh.
Dave, Thanks for the reply. It’s nice to know that I can attach my Time Capsule to one of these systems to continue backups. Though it’d also be nice to be able to simply attach a hard drive directly to one of these mesh systems to do Time Machine backups (for when my Time Capsule eventually fails). I’ve got a ~4000 sq ft house (one level with a basement, no ethernet in the walls) and based on your article, I’m leaning slightly toward the three piece eero system. But, they have two versions of that: one eero (3×3) and two… Read more »
My setup uses an 802.11n Apple Time Capsule and an 802.11n AirPort Extreme connected in bridge mode using Ethernet backhaul. It covers my entire house and seems to work quite well.
I’m wondering if a newer mesh network would deliver any meaningful performance improvements compared to my legacy Apple setup.
I am a firm believr in the “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” mentality, though admittedly I sometimes fall prey to the “if it ain’t broke, fix it ’til it is!” mindset. 🙂
If everything is working well, then it’s working well. No reason to change.
Things to look for: if you start to develop dead spots in your house (not likely), if you add more simultaneous streaming devices (mesh adds more access points, and therefore more parallel bandwidth), slow speeds in areas where you need faster Wi-Fi bandwidth.
With the app release of version 2.17, eero introduced a new section in the app called eero Labs as well as the first feature in Smart Queue Management (SQM). This seems like their QoS implementation at the moment. Here’s what it does per Jeff, an eero Community Manager, unlike traditional QoS, which only allows specific devices to receive priority bandwidth at the expense of others, SQM works automatically across your whole system – removing confusing manual steps from the process, and making the overall internet experience better at any given moment. This means all devices can benefit from better queue… Read more »
I installed the 3-unit TP-Link mesh in January 2018. While I have not tested all of the others, it works fantastically well with great coverage over our 2,850 sqft two-story home. In fact, there’s no where on our 5th acre lot that we cannot get reception, and it only weakens in the furthest corners of the lot. I would guess we are an average use home for which the network supports a desktop, a laptop, a couple iPads, three AppleTVs, two Apple Watches, four iPhones, and half a dozen HomeKit light devices. Only issue is that after three month one… Read more »
Truly shines a very fact-based light on the this emerging home network technology, and the vendor offerings. Everything else that I’ve read up until this point has been opinion first – then only the facts that support that opinion. Thanks.
Huawei has also just recently announced their solution in this space.
https://www.cnet.com/news/huawei-wifi-q2-thinks-its-solved-wireless-router-problem/
I’ll pass on anything from ZTE or Huawei. I’m not interested in having the Chinese government monitor my internet connection.
To Mesh or not to Mesh that is the question. Dave, I just finished reading your excellent 2017 blog addressing Mesh networking and I like the use of tables to highlight their capabilities. My 2-story 4,000 ft. home has an Ethernet backbone and I currently use two 802.11ac Airport Extremes and an 802.11n Airport Express to seamlessly cover my home in Wi-Fi. I am going to update my connection with a DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem and am considering an upgrade my wireless network. You have spoken highly of the Synology Router RT2600ac capabilities and I notice they have a web… Read more »
Great article. Very comprehensive compared to the others that I have read.
Might be useful to add a section pertaining to integration with voice assistants such as Alexa or Google Assistant.
I have also come across Plume which is another option. https://www.plumewifi.com/
I hope these come down in price as they are all very expensive in CAD dollars.
Hi Dave,
Will any of these work with Strong VPN (Open VPN) or any VPN service provider?
What about port-forwarding? I need this for remote access to fam and friends’ networks 8-| I assume these devices all have this capability but, I don’t see it mentioned – unless you’ve called it something else and it’s just not obvious to me. Thanks for a most excellent review, Dave.
Jeff
Indeed, yeah, they all support port forwarding at some level.