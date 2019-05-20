DHS Warns of Chinese Drone Spying

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security warns of Chinese drone spying, specifically Chinese-made consumer drones (via Reuters).

Chinese Drone Spying

According to a notice given to U.S. companies called Chinese Manufactured Unmanned Aircraft Systems, the warning says that U.S. officials have “strong concerns about any technology product that takes American data into the territory of an authoritarian state that permits its intelligence services to have unfettered access to that data or otherwise abuses that access.”

It further warned companies to find out if drone data is being stored by the vendor or other third parties. If it is, find out how, where, and for how long. DJI, the biggest manufacturer of consumer drones, said that “the security of our technology has been independently verified by the U.S. government and leading U.S. businesses.”

