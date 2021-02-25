On Thursday MacPaw announced a redesign of its CleanMyMac X app as well as native support for Apple’s new M1 Macs. The update is available on MacPaw’s website and the version in the Mac App Store will receive the update in a week.

CleanMyMac X Redesign

The team says this is the app’s biggest visual update in the last few years. Here are the most noticeable changes:

Modern and clean look . MacPaw refreshed the colors, simplified the shapes of UI elements, and removed unnecessary details to help you focus on important things.

The elegant CleanMyMac X icon looks simpler and lighter but still remains familiar.

The update also lets CleanMyMac X perform additional “junk cleaning.” A new feature in the System Junk Module can clear out universal binaries. This is code that lets apps run on both Intel and M1 Macs. But since M1 Macs don’t need the Intel part of the code, it can be removed in this update to save disk space.