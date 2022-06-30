CleanMyMac X Update Features New Menu App Functionality that Keeps Your Mac Staying Healthy

Today a CleanMyMac X update has now added a new Menu app featuring a series of health monitors to help users monitor the overall health of their computer. This new functionality is now available free to all users.

CleanMyMac is a clean-up app with the intent of powering-up and protecting Macs. From Ukrainian developers MacPaw, CleanMyMac X not only declutters Macs but also keeps them free from malware, adware and more. With over 20 million downloads, the product has seen popularity around the globe and is a comprehensive tool overall.

CleanMyMac X Adds New Menu Functionality in Update

With the new Menu app, Five detailed monitors provide users information that will help them know the condition of their device. Furthermore, the new update also provides users general information about their Mac’s health, pressure, temperature and consumption process.

In a press release, MacPaw stated,

“In pursuit of the MacPaw mission To help machines help you, we are happy to release a completely new Menu App functionality in CleanMyMac X. We believe it will help you take better care of your Mac’s health and extend its life span.”, says Oleksandr Kosovan, CEO of MacPaw, “With 5 new monitors, users will be able to assess their Mac’s current condition and stability. In case any problem occurs, users will be able to rapidly diagnose their Macs and take steps to prevent any further deterioration. We’re proud of this update and wanted to thank all our beta-testers for helping us. Their feedback and the dedicated work of our team despite the wartime in our home country Ukraine made this release happen. We believe the new Menu App will be a game-changer for your Mac health monitoring routine.”

Taking a Look at the New Menu

The latest update to CleanMyMacX provides a wealth of new features.

This includes:

Protection monitoring: Offers ideas and quick advice on how to protect your Mac from malware and threats.

Storage and hard drive monitoring: Keeps track of available storage, temperature, what types of data is stored on a drive and size of trash that users may clean immediately.

CPU monitoring: In addition to looking out for the load of the CPU, users can also see the top-consuming apps. Users can also watch the uptime of the system and keep an eye on unusual activity spikes.

RAM monitoring: Shows users what’s going on with the computer’s RAM, RAM-consuming apps, and whether or not you can push the system further.

Battery monitoring: The new update checks the number of charge cycles, battery health, as well as the amount of time for the battery to reach a full charge.

A future update will soon also provide a network monitor and connected devices monitor. This feature is still currently in development.

The new update for CleanMyMac X is currently available on the Apple App Store as well as MacPaw’s website. The update will also be available through Setapp in the next few days. The new Menu app is also available for both trial and paid versions.

It is also worth noting that the new CleanMyMac X update is for Macs running macOS 10.12 or higher.

In other news for MacPaw, the company is still doing its best concerning the Russia invasion. In March, the company released SpyBuster, an app that allows users to keep track of how their information is being used across apps and websites.

Users can download CleanMyMac X from MacPaw’s website or directly from the Apple App Store.