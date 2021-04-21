Acclaimed movie CODA will premiere on Apple TV+ and in theaters from Friday, August 13, it was announced on Wednesday. Apple purchased the rights to it in February, reportedly beating off the likes of Amazon.

‘CODA’ on Apple TV+, in Theaters, From August 13

CODA won four awards at the the 2021 Sundance Film Festival – the Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast, the Directing Award, the Audience Award and the Grand Jury Prize. It tells the story of Ruby, played by Emilia Jones (Locke & Key), who is the only hearing person in her deaf family. She has to decide to stay and help save their fishing business or forge her own path after discovering she has a gift for singing.

Ms. Jones’s co-stars include Eugenio Derbez (The Casagrandes), Troy Kotsur (The Number 23), Ferdia Walsh-Peelo (Vikings), Daniel Durant (Switched at Birth), Amy Forsyth (Beautiful Boy), Kevin Chapman (City on a Hill) and Marlee Matlin (Children of a Lesser God).

CODA was produced by Vendome Pictures and Pathé. Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi, Patrick Wachsberger and Jérôme Seydoux are the producers, with Ardavan Safaee and Sarah Borch-Jacobsen the executive producers.