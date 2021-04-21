Brydge is releasing a MAX+ wireless keyboard with multi-touch trackpad that works with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd, 4th, 5th gen). It’s available to preorder today for US$249.99 and ships in June.

Brydge MAX+

Building on the foundation of the Pro+ range, the new 12.9 MAX+ takes the benchmark for iPad Pro keyboards to the next level. Featuring the largest native multi-touch trackpad ever included in a tablet keyboard, the 12.9 MAX+ is designed to deliver the most immersive and natural experience iPadOS has ever seen.

Length : 11.2 in (285 mm)

: 11.2 in (285 mm) Width : 8.8 in (223 mm)

: 8.8 in (223 mm) Height : 0.7 in (17 mm)

: 0.7 in (17 mm) Weight: 2.1 lb (970 g)

It’s available in Space Gray, Silver, and a limited edition White case/silver keyboard.