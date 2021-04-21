Brydge is releasing a MAX+ wireless keyboard with multi-touch trackpad that works with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd, 4th, 5th gen). It’s available to preorder today for US$249.99 and ships in June.
Brydge MAX+
Building on the foundation of the Pro+ range, the new 12.9 MAX+ takes the benchmark for iPad Pro keyboards to the next level. Featuring the largest native multi-touch trackpad ever included in a tablet keyboard, the 12.9 MAX+ is designed to deliver the most immersive and natural experience iPadOS has ever seen.
- Length: 11.2 in (285 mm)
- Width: 8.8 in (223 mm)
- Height: 0.7 in (17 mm)
- Weight: 2.1 lb (970 g)
It’s available in Space Gray, Silver, and a limited edition White case/silver keyboard.
Wow…. seems like things are getting eerily close to iPads becoming like a MacBook Air more and more. Seems like with the M1, this fusion of the iPads and MacBook Pro’s, the lines are beginning to get fuzzy.